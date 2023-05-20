JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.
Service Alert: Shasta County
PG&E has scheduled a work day for Sunday, May 21st that will affect our News & Information service on 1330 AM. They estimate our News & Information service will go off the air at 1am and be restored by 6am.
In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.