Service Alert: Shasta County

Jefferson Public Radio
Published May 20, 2023 at 3:00 AM PDT
PG&E has scheduled a work day for Sunday, May 21st that will affect our News & Information service on 1330 AM. They estimate our News & Information service will go off the air at 1am and be restored by 6am.

In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.

