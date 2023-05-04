© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Listener Announcements
Signal Status & Impairments
JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.

Planned Outage: Humboldt County

Jefferson Public Radio
Published May 4, 2023 at 2:36 PM PDT
antenna_man.jpg

Pacific Gas and Electric has planned a work day to repair equipment on Friday, May 5th which will affect our News & Information service on 91.5 FM (KNHM). They estimate that service will be suspended around 9:00 AM and be restored by 3:00 PM.

In the meantime, you can listen to any of our three services online and through the JPR app. Visit ourStreaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.

Tags
Listener Announcements Signal Status & Impairments
membership-GIF-A-900x750.gif
Become a Sustainer! Your regular monthly contribution supports JPR's local journalism ... and all our music and cultural programming. Thank you!
Contribute Now