JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.
Planned Outage: Humboldt County
Pacific Gas and Electric has planned a work day to repair equipment on Friday, May 5th which will affect our News & Information service on 91.5 FM (KNHM). They estimate that service will be suspended around 9:00 AM and be restored by 3:00 PM.
In the meantime, you can listen to any of our three services online and through the JPR app. Visit ourStreaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.