Planned Outage: Klamath County
Pacific Power has planned a work day to improve electrical service to our Agency Butte translator on Sunday, April 30th. This service will temporarily interrupt our Classics & News service on 91.7 FM.
Pacific Power estimates that service will be suspended around noon and be restored by 2:00 PM that day.
In the meantime, you can listen to any of our three services online and through the JPR app. Visit ourStreaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.