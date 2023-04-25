JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.
Service Alert: Coos County
Our services to Coos County are experiencing issues. Our engineers are scheduled to look into the issue on-site tomorrow (4.26.2023), and are hoping to restore service as soon as possible.
In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit ourStreaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.