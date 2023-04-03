JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.
Service Alert: Siskiyou County
Our service in Mount Shasta is compromised due to overheating. Snow pack is preventing our ventilation and HVAC systems from working properly. We will restore service as soon as possible.
In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.