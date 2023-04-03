© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.

Service Alert: Coos County

Published April 3, 2023 at 10:10 AM PDT
Our Rhythm & News service in Coos Bay is also experiencing dead air due to a translator issue caused by heavy icing. Our engineer will reduce power in an effort to keep service on the air until he can complete repairs.

In the meantime, you can listen using our live stream at the top of this page or through the JPR app. You can also check for updates on our Signal Status & Impairments page.

