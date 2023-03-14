JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.
Service Alert: Josephine County
A Pacific Power utility outage is affecting our service in the Cave Junction and Grants Pass area. Pacific Power estimates service will be restored early this afternoon. Our News & Information service can be heard on 930 AM out of Grants Pass.
In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.