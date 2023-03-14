© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Listener Announcements
Signal Status & Impairments
JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States.

Service Alert: Josephine County

Published March 14, 2023 at 9:29 AM PDT
A Pacific Power utility outage is affecting our service in the Cave Junction and Grants Pass area. Pacific Power estimates service will be restored early this afternoon. Our News & Information service can be heard on 930 AM out of Grants Pass.

In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.

