JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.

Planned Outage: Shasta County

Jefferson Public Radio
Published February 15, 2023 at 9:26 AM PST
Darin-King_Mtn_Tower.jpg

A planned power outage is affecting our News & Information service in Shasta County on 1330 AM.

Pacific Gas & Electric has planned a work day on Friday, February 17th in order to install new equipment. They estimate that service will be restored by 6:00 PM.

In the meantime, you can listen to our alternative translator on 96.9 FM or hear any of our three services online and through the JPR app. Visit ourStreaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.

