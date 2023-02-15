JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.
Planned Outage: Shasta County
A planned power outage is affecting our News & Information service in Shasta County on 1330 AM.
Pacific Gas & Electric has planned a work day on Friday, February 17th in order to install new equipment. They estimate that service will be restored by 6:00 PM.
In the meantime, you can listen to our alternative translator on 96.9 FM or hear any of our three services online and through the JPR app. Visit ourStreaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.