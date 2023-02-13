JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.
Service Alert: Shasta County
Our Classics & News and News & Information service in Redding are experience intermittent cutouts due to a faulty microwave link. Our engineer is aware of the problem and will restore service as soon as possible.
In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit ourStreaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.