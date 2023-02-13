© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Signal Status & Impairments

JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.

Service Alert: Coos County

Jefferson Public Radio
Published February 13, 2023 at 2:15 PM PST
Darin-King_Mtn_Tower.jpg

Our Rhythm & News service on KSBA and Classics & News service on KZBY are experiencing intermittent issues due to a failing amplifier. Our engineer has a back-up amplifier and will be installing it at his earliest opportunity. Listeners who listen to our Classics & News service on 90.5 FM out of Coos Bay can tune to 94.1 FM in the meantime.

In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit ourStreaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.

Signal Status & Impairments
