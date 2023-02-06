JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.
Service Alert: Coos County
Our Classics & News and Rhythm & News services on 88.5 and 90.5 FM are experiencing issues.
Additional frequencies which may be experiencing disruptions are: 89.1, 89.3, and 94.1 FM.
We will restore service as soon as possible.
In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit ourStreaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.