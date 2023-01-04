JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.
Service Alert: Humboldt County
Our News & Information and Classics & News Service in Humboldt County is off the air due to a weather-induced power outage. The on-site generator has failed and our engineers are working with techs to restore service as soon as possible.
In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.