JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States.

Planned Power Outage: Siskiyou County

Jefferson Public Radio
Published December 16, 2022 at 4:27 PM PST
Pacific Power has planned an emergency power outage for Tuesday, December 20th in order to replace a power pole. The outage will affect all three JPR services in Yreka and Scott Valley.

In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit ourStreaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.

