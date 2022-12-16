JPR's 40th Annual Wine Tasting

Check back here for ticket information in the coming weeks.

The 40th Annual JPR Winetasting & Silent Auction will take place on Friday, February 10th from 6-9pm. After a several year hiatus due to the pandemic, we are pleased to return to the Ashland Hills Hotel & Suites for this communal celebration of the incredible bounty of the region we serve... and fun way to support JPR's service to the community!

Over 40 regional wineries and restaurants will be participating ... and we'll have live music by the Danielle Kelly Jazz Project. Arrive solo or bring a date ... either way, join JPR staff and friends, for a spectacular night out!

Ashland Hills Hotel & Suites is offering courtesy room rates from 2/9 to 2/11 to anyone who plans to turn the JPR Wine Tasting into a lovely getaway. Call 541-482-8310 and ask for the JPR Wine Tasting room discount. Amenities include:

