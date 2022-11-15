Listener Announcements Signal Status & Impairments JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service. Service Alert: Lane County Jefferson Public Radio Published November 15, 2022 at 10:54 AM PST Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Our News & Information service on 1280 AM in Eugene is off the air. We will update this post as we learn more. In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.