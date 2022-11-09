JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.
Service Alert: Coos & Curry County
Our engineer has scheduled maintenance work along the Oregon coast on Thursday, the 10th of November. Both services will be unavailable for around three hours.
Service will be restored as soon as possible.
In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.