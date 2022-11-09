© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Listener Announcements
Signal Status & Impairments
JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.

Service Alert: Coos & Curry County

Jefferson Public Radio
Published November 9, 2022 at 2:00 PM PST
Darin-King_Mtn_Tower.jpg

Our engineer has scheduled maintenance work along the Oregon coast on Thursday, the 10th of November. Both services will be unavailable for around three hours.

Service will be restored as soon as possible.

In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.

Tags
Listener Announcements Signal Status & Impairments
Print
Your support is vital to JPR's ability to cover regional issues, and bring you fact-based news.
Contribute Now