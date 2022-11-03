JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.
Service Alert: Mendocino County
The internet link for our News & Information service on 1300 AM in Mendocino failed to start-up after a PG&E outage took our station off the air. At this time, our engineer cannot reboot the server remotely and will travel to the site at his earliest opportunity.
You can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen. Thanks for your patience!