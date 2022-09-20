Listener Announcements Signal Status & Impairments JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service. Service Alert: Josephine County Jefferson Public Radio Published September 20, 2022 at 1:14 PM PDT Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email We have temporarily turned off power to KAGI Grants Pass until the risk for lightning has passed. In the meantime, you can hear our News & Information service on 97.9 FM. You can also hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.