JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.

Service Alert: Josephine County

Published September 20, 2022 at 1:14 PM PDT
We have temporarily turned off power to KAGI Grants Pass until the risk for lightning has passed. In the meantime, you can hear our News & Information service on 97.9 FM.

You can also hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.

