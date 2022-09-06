© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Listener Announcements
Signal Status & Impairments
JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.

Service Alert: Coos County

Jefferson Public Radio
Published September 6, 2022 at 10:35 AM PDT
antenna_man.jpg

Our Classics & News service on 94.1 FM is currently operating at reduced power due to a failed air conditioner. We plan to increase power once the HVAC system is fully operational.

You can view our list of frequencies in your area by clicking here. You may find there is an alternative frequency that offers better service in the meantime. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide to find alternative listening options.

Tags

Listener Announcements Signal Status & Impairments