JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.
Service Alert: Coos County
Our Classics & News service on 94.1 FM is currently operating at reduced power due to a failed air conditioner. We plan to increase power once the HVAC system is fully operational.
You can view our list of frequencies in your area by clicking here. You may find there is an alternative frequency that offers better service in the meantime. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide to find alternative listening options.