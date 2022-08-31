© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.

Service Alert: News & Information Services

Jefferson Public Radio
Published August 31, 2022 at 9:35 AM PDT
antenna_man.jpg

Our News & Information service on all frequencies is experiencing issues. We will restore service as soon as possible.

In the meantime, live broadcasts from the BBC World Service will stream on our News & Information frequencies as service is restored.
You can hear this, and any of our other services online or through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.

