JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.
Service Alert: Shasta County
Our Rhythm & News service in Mount Shasta is experiencing intermittent cut-outs due to a faulty HVAC system in the building that houses our broadcast equipment. We have been unable to get a contractor on site due to its remote location, but are continuing to seek one out.
Our engineer has set up a cooling system but the extreme heat is causing our equipment to shut off in the afternoons. When service is down, we encourage you to tune in online. You can stream us live using the streaming feature at the top of this page. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternatives.