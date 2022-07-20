JPR announces two News & Information Service FM stations to improve service in Siskiyou County
JPR has completed acquisition of two new FM stations that will improve its service in Siskiyou County. Effective immediately, the following FM stations will carry JPR's News and Information Service:
KSYC-FM | Yreka | 103.9FM
KHWA | Mt. Shasta/Weed | 102.3FM
Consecutive with the sign-on of these new stations, JPR will discontinue operation of KSYC-AM/Yreka on 1490AM and its FM translator at 97.9FM.
These new stations will significantly improve JPR's News & Information Service signal in Siskiyou County while also lowering JPR's long-term operating costs.
Later this year we'll be raising the power of 102.3 FM in Mt. Shasta/Weed, so look for further signal improvement on that frequency.
If you haven't found JPR's News and Information Service in your area, we hope you'll scan your FM dial and check it out on 103.9 FM and 102.3 FM. We have some excellent programs for you to explore, including: The Jefferson Exchange, Fresh Air, The Takeaway, Planet Money, Hidden Brain, The BBC World Service and Science Friday. For a complete program schedule CLICK HERE.
Thanks to all our contributors who support us year after year, enabling us to make service improvements like this possible!