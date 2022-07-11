JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.
Service Alert: Humboldt County
PG&E is planning a workday on Tuesday, July 12 which will affect our News & Information service on 91.5 FM.
Service is anticipated to halt around noon and will be restored before the end of the day.
In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.