Signal Status & Impairments
JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.

Service Alert: Humboldt County

Jefferson Public Radio
Published June 24, 2022 at 9:55 AM PDT
antenna_man.jpg

Our Classics & News service on 102.5 FM and our News & Information service on 91.5 FM is experiencing issues. PG&E is working to investigate and research the issue. PG&E expects service to be restored later today.

In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways of listen.

