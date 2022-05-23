© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Listener Announcements
Signal Status & Impairments
JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.

JPR Alert: Coos & Curry County

Jefferson Public Radio
Published May 23, 2022 at 8:29 AM PDT
Darin-King_Mtn_Tower.jpg

Our Classics & News Service in Port Orford on 90.9 FM, and in Coos Bay on 90.5 FM / 94.1 FM, as well as our Rhythm & News Service on 88.5 FM are experiencing problems. Our engineer is looking into the issue and will restore service as soon as possible.

In the meantime, you can listen using the live stream on this page or the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for more listening options. Thanks for your patience!

Tags

Listener Announcements Signal Status & Impairments