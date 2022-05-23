JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.
JPR Alert: Coos & Curry County
Our Classics & News Service in Port Orford on 90.9 FM, and in Coos Bay on 90.5 FM / 94.1 FM, as well as our Rhythm & News Service on 88.5 FM are experiencing problems. Our engineer is looking into the issue and will restore service as soon as possible.
In the meantime, you can listen using the live stream on this page or the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for more listening options. Thanks for your patience!