JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.
Service Alert: Shasta County
On Wednesday, May 18, PG&E will shut off power to our transmitter site on Hatchet Ridge in order to replace a utility pole. Service is anticipated to go down on all three JPR services in Redding around 9am and should be restored by the end of the day.
In the meantime, you can listen using the live stream on this page, or on the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Listening Guide for more listening options. Thanks for your patience.