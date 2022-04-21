© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.

Service Alert: Mendocino County

Published April 21, 2022 at 8:38 AM PDT
Our News & Information service in Mendocino is experiencing issues. Our engineer is looking into the problem and will return service as soon as possible.

In the meantime, you can listen to all three of our services on IJPR.org using the orange "play" button. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for more listening options. Thanks for your patience.

