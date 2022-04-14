JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.
Service Alert: Klamath County
All three of our services in Klamath Falls are experiencing issues. Our engineer is looking into the problem and will restore service as soon as possible.
In the meantime, you can listen on this page using the orange "play" button, or on the free JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Listening Guide for more ways to listen Thanks for your patience!