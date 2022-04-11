JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.
Service Alert: Coos County
Our Classics & News service on 90.5 FM is experiencing issues. Our engineer is working to diagnose the problem and will restore service as soon as possible.
In the meantime, you can listen to any of our three services by clicking the play button on this page. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative listening options. Thanks for your patience!