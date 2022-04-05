© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.

Service Alert: Humboldt County

Published April 14, 2022 at 2:00 AM PDT
Darin-King_Mtn_Tower.jpg

On Friday, April 15 our News & Information Service 91.5 FM and our Classics & News 102.5 FM in Eureka will be off the air starting at 9:00 AM due to a planned outage by PG&E. We expect service to be restored by the afternoon on April 15.

In the meantime, you can listen online at IJPR.org, or with the free JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Listening Guide for more ways to listen. Thanks for your patience!

