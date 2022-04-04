JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.
Service Alert: Lane County
Our News & Information service on 1280 AM in Eugene, OR is currently off the air. Our engineer is looking into the issue and will restore service as soon as possible.
In the meantime, you can listen on this page using the orange "Play" button or the free JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Listening Guide for more listening options. Thanks for your patience!