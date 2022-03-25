JPR seeks Program & Operations Director

The Program & Operations Director will work from JPR’s Studios, which is located on the main campus of Southern Oregon University in Ashland, Oregon. JPR covers a large region comprised of mostly rural communities located in Southern Oregon and Northern California.

The Program and Operations Director is JPR’s senior programming manager and a member of the JPR management team. The Director is responsible for developing and managing the program schedules of JPR’s three radio networks – News, Classical and AAA – consistent with JPR’s mission, values and audience goals. The Director manages all radio operations and production, engages in community outreach, supervises JPR music staff, works with the JPR News Director to integrate local news content into JPR programs and oversees FCC compliance.

Compensation ranges from $70K - $80K and includes a generous benefits package with health insurance, retirement plans, paid time off and tuition discounts at Oregon public universities which are transferable to a family member. For complete position details and to apply CLICK HERE.

Jefferson Public Radio is a network of 23 public radio stations and 36 translators serving a 60,000 square-mile area of Southern Oregon and Northern California. The population of JPR's service area is approximately 1 million. JPR is licensed to and operated by Southern Oregon University, whose main campus is located in Ashland, Oregon. JPR operates from a state-of-the-art broadcast center that was completed in 2018 on the SOU Ashland campus as well as a satellite studio facility in the Cascade Theatre in Redding, California. JPR provides three fully separate, full-time program services and is an NPR member station.

