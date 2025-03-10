How Jackson County's jail is tackling opioid addiction with a holistic approach

Jail inmates need a prescription for medications like methadone or buprenorphine before they are arrested if they want to be treated for opioid addiction in jail.

But thanks to $10 million in state funding through last year’s House Bill 4002 , other grants and opioid settlement dollars, the Jackson County jail now offers the option to start medication as well as access to other resources.

Capt. Josh Aldrich, jail commander with the sheriff’s department, said these resources have shifted the culture inside the jail. Before, inmates would usually share thoughts on the facility’s food or lack of entertainment.

“Now, it's constant conversation about these programs and about, 'What can we do to help?'” said Aldrich. “I had one adult in custody last week who was talking to me about his interest in trying to start up his own AA or NA program in the unit.”

In just a couple months, Aldrich said around 45 inmates have started medication. He said methadone is especially helpful for those struggling with fentanyl use.

“That methadone piece is the big difference. We are not the only jail anywhere to do methadone… but we're one of the few who have the opportunity to get started while you're in custody on methadone,” said Aldrich.

Kiki Parker-Rose, director of Jackson County Community Justice, said the jail-based medication program is part of a multi-pronged approach to reduce recidivism.

Using a grant from the Criminal Justice Commission, inmates have access to peer support as well as resources for things such as housing once they are released. Parker-Rose said it starts with a voluntary needs assessment at booking.

“We are sending people from jail to residential treatment programs," Parker-Rose said. "We're moving people from jail out to our… transitional housing program."

While other jails in the state have offer some of the same services, she said Jackson County has a uniquely holistic approach.

“We know that we're getting calls from across the state asking, ‘How did you do it?’” said Parker-Rose.

She said the county’s sheriff’s office, health and human services and community justice department are all contributing and in the process of applying for more grants to sustain and expand the programs.