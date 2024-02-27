Ashland Police investigating second sexual misconduct complaint against school employee

The Ashland Police Department is investigating a recent complaint of sexual misconduct against an employee of the Ashland School District’s outdoor school known as TRAILS. It teaches 113 students in grades K-5.

That person has been placed on administrative leave.

Ashland Police Chief Tighe O’Meara said the department first investigated this employee for a different incident back in 2022. He said that incident was sexual assault against a minor, and it was referred to the county’s DA office. Jackson County District Attorney Beth Heckert did not respond to a request for comment before deadline.

But it appears that person continued to be employed at TRAILS.

O’Meara said the department received a new sexual misconduct complaint about the same person last week from a different alleged victim. A police investigation is underway.

"More and more information is coming in to the detective handling the investigation now," O'Meara said. "Not all of it is necessarily criminal in nature. Some of it seems to be inappropriate comments, what might be called grooming, which doesn’t stray into the law enforcement realm. The detective is trying to sort through all of this."

In a recent email to parents, Superintendent Samuel Bogdanove said it’s standard practice for certain organizations, including Oregon's Department of Human Services and law enforcement, to report these incidents to each other. He said there was a failure to do that by one of the agencies, so the school didn’t know what was going on.

TRAILS held a community forum on Monday night to discuss the developments.

"I have been in direct communication with agency leadership to understand how this delay occurred. I have received assurances that the error has been fully addressed and measures have been put in place to prevent any future occurrences," Bogdanove's email reads.

According to Bogdanove's email, in the 2022 incident, "The minor was not a TRAILS student and the incident did not occur on any school campus. At point of hire, we do thorough background checks on all potential employees. This incident occurred after the employee was hired and was working at TRAILS."

O'Meara said there appears to have been a communication break down.

"There seems to be some question around one of the state agencies and whether or not they did what they were supposed to do," he said. "I haven't heard any allegation that it's within the police department or the District Attorney's office or the criminal justice side of it. But I've heard and seen comments that somehow within the administrative realm of this, the communication that should've been there was not there."

According to the Oregon Department of Human Services’s Office of Training, Investigations and Safety (OTIS)'s stipulations on child abuse, OTIS is responsible for notifying entities, including the employer of the adult alleged to have committed abuse, when a report of abuse has been assigned for investigation or if it's closed at the screening stage.

Bogdanove, OTIS and the Oregon Teacher Standards and Practices Commission did not respond to a request for comment.