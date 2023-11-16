© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Federal appeals court temporarily blocks Oregon judge’s public defense order

Oregon Public Broadcasting | By Conrad Wilson
Published November 16, 2023 at 6:21 AM PST
FILE - A woman enters the Oregon Department of Justice building in Salem, Ore., May 28, 2020. Roy Kaufmann, a spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Justice, which is representing the state and local judges, said the agency would appeal Thursday&#39;s order.
Andrew Selsky
FILE - A woman enters the Oregon Department of Justice building in Salem, Ore., May 28, 2020. Roy Kaufmann, a spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Justice, which is representing the state and local judges, said the agency would appeal Thursday's order.

A federal judge ruled earlier this month that Oregon jails must release people from jail if they haven't been assigned a lawyer after seven days. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals put a temporary hold on that order.

A federal appeals court put a hold Wednesday on an order aimed at addressing Oregon’s public defense crisis.

Earlier this month, Oregon’s U.S. District Court Judge Michael McShane granted a preliminary injunction that would force Oregon sheriffs to release people from jail after seven days if they haven’t been assigned a public defender.

McShane’s injunction was set to take effect on Nov. 23, but the stay issued by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will block it.

For the last two years, Oregon has failed to provide public defendersfor anyone it has charged with crimes. Courts have interpreted this as a violation of the U.S. Constitution, saying that the state is required to provide a lawyer to anyone charged with a crime who cannot afford one.

The Oregon Department of Justice appealed McShane’s ruling to the 9th Circuit, which has not yet determined when or whether to hold a hearing.

