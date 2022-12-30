© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Law and Justice

A suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho Students in custody, law enforcement says

Jefferson Public Radio | By Rebecca White
Published December 30, 2022 at 12:06 PM PST
Four Dead University of Idaho
Ted S. Warren/AP
/
FR171932 AP
FILE - A flyer seeking information about the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found dead is displayed on a table along with buttons and bracelets on Nov. 30, 2022, during a vigil in memory of the victims in Moscow, Idaho. A suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students was arrested in eastern Pennsylvania, a law enforcement official said Friday, Dec. 30. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Pennsylvania Police have detained a 28-year-old in connection to the murder of four University of Idaho students.

According to the Associated Press, arrest paperwork has been filed in Monroe County Court. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was being held for extradition to Idaho on a warrant for first degree murder. That name is listed on Washington State University's website as a PhD student in criminal justice.

On November 13 four University of Idaho students, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin — were found stabbed to death at a home near campus. Police initially did not find a weapon, and had few clear leads. The most recent break in the case was a white sedan, which law enforcement asked the public to help find.

The FBI and Idaho State Police have both assisted local law enforcement on the case.

The Moscow Police Department has scheduled a press conference at 1 p.m. this afternoon to update the public on this case. A livestream will be available on the police department's YouTube channel.



Rebecca White
