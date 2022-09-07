Oregon to receive more than $18 million in settlement with Juul

The state of Oregon will receive more than $18 million as part of a settlement with the company that manufactures electronic cigarettes.

Juul has been under pressure for years as critics say its marketing techniques led to a dramatic increase in vaping by teens and young adults. The agreement includes 34 states and a total of $438 million.

In a statement, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, who helped negotiate the settlement, called JUUL’s practices, quote, “reprehensible” and “pure corporate greed at its most damaging.”

As part of the settlement, Juul has agreed to abstain from marketing to youth, from using cartoons in their ads, or depicting anyone under the age of 35 as using their products.

In a statement, the company said it had ceased most of those activities in 2019 and that it, quote, “appreciates efforts to combat underage use.”

