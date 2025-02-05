Oregon nurses, Providence reach tentative deal to end 26-day strike

The Oregon Nurses Association announced late Tuesday evening it had reached a tentative deal with Providence to end one of the largest health care strikes in state history .

The deal came after 26 days on picket lines at various Providence facilities stretching from Medford to Portland, and Seaside to Hood River.

Both sides have been in mediation talks urged by Gov. Tina Kotek since last week. Tuesday’s deal applies to nearly all the bargaining units that had joined the strike, though some doctors working at St. Vincent Medical Center in Portland will remain on strike.

According to the nurses association, the deal reached includes pay increases, a pay bonus to make up for some of the lost work during the strike, a one-hour pay penalty for nurses if they work through a break or lunch period, and the establishment of a workgroup to look at health insurance provided to the nurses at Providence’s hospitals. The tentative deal would also enshrine language from a state law mandating nurse-to-patient ratios into worker contracts.

Tuesday’s resolution of most Providence strikes follows a late Sunday deal that helped resolve strike actions at the Catholic nonprofit’s women’s clinic.

The Oregon Nurses Association said in a statement that its members would remain on strike as the tentative deal is being voted on by members Thursday and Friday. If that deal gets a thumbs up from health care providers, staff will immediately return to work.

This story may be updated.

