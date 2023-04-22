Upcoming JPR Live Sessions

JPR Live Sessions is a series of live in-studio music performances and conversations with artists from many different genres. The series is hosted by JPR Open Air hosts Dave Jackson and Danielle Kelly.

Unfortunately, we have to reschedule our live session with Eight Dollar Mountain. We will broadcast it Friday, May 19 at noon.

The Lemon Twigs - May 5 at Noon

Brothers Michael and Brian D'Addario, who front The Lemon Twigs, grew up on Long Island. Their father, also a musician, worked with Irish folk singer Tommy Makem. Their mother was also a performer and the brothers ended up acting and singing on stage at an early age. Their sound is an eclectic blend of classic psychedelic rock, folk, and pop. Their new album Everything Harmony is out May 5, and we're happy to help them celebrate it with a JPR Live Session.

New Constellations - May 12 at Noon

New Constellations is a duo from Portland. Harlee Case and Josh Smith describe themselves as "two friends following their dreams." They combine elements of pop and electronic for a dreamy sound that is sometimes brooding and at other times will have you dancing. They have a new ep on the way and are getting ready to head out on tour.

Eight Dollar Mountain - May 19 at Noon

Another Southern Oregon band - blending newgrass, bluegrass, and old-time music - Eight Dollar Mountain has been a mainstay in the region since meeting at a bluegrass jam in the hills of Ashland in 2010. They're performing at the Cedarwood Barn in Talent on May 19th in support of Hot Copper Kettle and at the annual Brews, Bluegrass and BBQ celebration on June 3 at Roxy Ann Winery.

You can find past JPR Live Sessions at Spotify, Stitcher and Apple Podcasts.