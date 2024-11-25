Father John Misty's new record feels like an ending, but it's not his last

Updated November 23, 2024 at 14:41 PM ET

Mahashmashana, the title of Father John Misty's sixth studio album, is a Sanskrit word meaning "great cremation ground." Fittingly, the musician says the record feels like an ending.

"This album does feel, I mean, I don't want to crash any markets or anything, but this does feel like the last record to me," says Father John Misty.

Father John Misty's Josh Tillman explains he likely has more albums left to create, but that Mahashmashana feels like a "last album" in spirit. In this session, Tillman talks about what he loves — and doesn't love — about songwriting, the food he made for the studio, where aliens might live, and we talk about the urge listeners feel to interpret and analyze his lyrics.

Correction: An earlier version of this article ran with the headline, "'Mahashmashana' just might be Father John Misty's last album." Editors were unaware that in the unedited interview, Josh Tillman explains that he likely has several more albums to make as Father John Misty.

