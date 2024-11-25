© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Father John Misty's new record feels like an ending, but it's not his last

XPN | By Raina Douris,
Kimberly Junod
Published November 25, 2024 at 10:03 PM PST

Updated November 23, 2024 at 14:41 PM ET

Mahashmashana, the title of Father John Misty's sixth studio album, is a Sanskrit word meaning "great cremation ground." Fittingly, the musician says the record feels like an ending.

"This album does feel, I mean, I don't want to crash any markets or anything, but this does feel like the last record to me," says Father John Misty.

Father John Misty's Josh Tillman explains he likely has more albums left to create, but that Mahashmashana feels like a "last album" in spirit. In this session, Tillman talks about what he loves — and doesn't love — about songwriting, the food he made for the studio, where aliens might live, and we talk about the urge listeners feel to interpret and analyze his lyrics.

Correction: An earlier version of this article ran with the headline, "'Mahashmashana' just might be Father John Misty's last album." Editors were unaware that in the unedited interview, Josh Tillman explains that he likely has several more albums to make as Father John Misty.

Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
Kimberly Junod
World Cafe senior producer Kimberly Junod has been a part of the World Cafe team since 2001, when she started as the show's first line producer. In 2011 Kimberly launched (and continues to helm) World Cafe's Sense of Place series that includes social media, broadcast and video elements to take listeners across the U.S. and abroad with an intimate look at local music scenes. She was thrilled to be part of the team that received the 2006 ASCAP Deems Taylor Radio Broadcast Award for excellence in music programming. In the time she has spent at World Cafe, Kimberly has produced and edited thousands of interviews and recorded several hundred bands for the program, as well as supervised the show's production staff. She has also taught sound to young women (at Girl's Rock Philly) and adults (as an "Ask an Engineer" at WYNC's Werk It! Women's Podcast Festival).
