© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Charley Crockett on his latest album, '$10 Cowboy'

XPN | By Stephen Kallao,
Kimberly Junod
Published May 9, 2024 at 7:33 AM PDT
Charley Crockett
Ryan Vestil
/
Courtesy of the artist
Charley Crockett

Charley Crockett doesn't do things halfway. Ever.

The story has often been told. He started out busking in cities like New Orleans and New York City. Then he ended up on the wrong side of a busted record label contract, self-funded his own independent releases and made a name for himself putting out over a dozen albums in less than a decade.

Crockett's latest, $10 Cowboy, is an album written from the road, where he sketched out characters, fictional and otherwise.

In this session, Crockett offers a glimpse into what someone goes through on their path to being a successful touring artist. He's not afraid to reflect on the industry he's had to navigate, often through his own devices. Crockett also looks back on his inspirations like Aretha Franklin and Willie Nelson.

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Kimberly Junod. The web story was created by Miguel Perez. Our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.

Copyright 2024 XPN

Tags
JPR Music JPR Music
Stephen Kallao
[Copyright 2024 XPN]
Kimberly Junod
World Cafe senior producer Kimberly Junod has been a part of the World Cafe team since 2001, when she started as the show's first line producer. In 2011 Kimberly launched (and continues to helm) World Cafe's Sense of Place series that includes social media, broadcast and video elements to take listeners across the U.S. and abroad with an intimate look at local music scenes. She was thrilled to be part of the team that received the 2006 ASCAP Deems Taylor Radio Broadcast Award for excellence in music programming. In the time she has spent at World Cafe, Kimberly has produced and edited thousands of interviews and recorded several hundred bands for the program, as well as supervised the show's production staff. She has also taught sound to young women (at Girl's Rock Philly) and adults (as an "Ask an Engineer" at WYNC's Werk It! Women's Podcast Festival).
Become a Sustainer! Your regular monthly contribution supports JPR's local journalism ... and all our music and cultural programming. Thank you!
Contribute Now