Upcoming JPR Live Session | Lindsay Lou - Friday at Noon

Raised in Michigan by a coal miner and a millwright, Lindsay Lou showed an early interest in music at gatherings with her large extended family. Her grandmother, the matriarch of her family, was an influence throughout her life.

While in college, Lou was encouraged by a music shop owner to attend an open mic at a bar called Dagwoods. There she met her future husband and bandmate Joshua Bilko. She eventually teamed up with his bluegrass band to form Lindsay Lou and The Flatbellys. They wound up on the same festival stages as other Michigan bluegrass acts like Billy Strings and Greensky Bluegrass. In 2015, she moved to Nashville, and lived right across the street from Billy Strings and Molly Tuttle.

While working on her latest album, Queen of Time, Lou says she went through some major personal transformations. As her relationship with Bilko was ending, she also dealt with the passing of her grandmother just as the pandemic changed things for everyone. You can hear excerpts from conversations with her grandmother on the track "Love Calls" on Queen of Time.

Influenced by a couple of books about feminine spirituality - Alan Watts' 1951 book The Wisdom of Insecurity: A Message for an age of Anxiety, and Sue Monk Kidd's The Dance of the Dissident Daughter - she began to embrace the divine feminine sending her down a path of self-discovery.

Throughout the new album, the singer/songwriter explores these ideas with songs like the Queen of Time, and Nothing's Working - a duet with Billy Strings. A couple of covers -"Nothing Else Matters" (written by Maya de Vitry and Phoebe Hunt and joined by dobro master Jerry Douglas on the Lindsay Lou version) and the Billy Swann classic I Can Help, help to drive home the point.

In addition to her work with The Flatbellys and her solo efforts Lous was also part of a singer/songwriter collaborative the Sweet Water Warblers with Rachael Davis and May Erlewine.

Hear her talk about her career and some songs performed by her and her band in this JPR Live Session this Friday at noon on your FM dial or at ijpr.org and find our podcasts later wherever you get your podcasts.

