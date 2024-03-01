Upcoming JPR Live Session: Jeff Plankenhorn | Friday 3/8 at Noon.

© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio

Jefferson Public Radio | By Dave Jackson
Published March 1, 2024 at 12:30 AM PST
Jeff Plankenhorn recently moved from Texas to the Pacific Northwest and currently calls Vancouver Island his home.

On Friday at noon, join us for a JPR Live Session with singer/songwriter/guitarist Jeff "Plank" Plankenhorn. Plank got his start as an in demand sideman playing guitar with Texas troubadour, Ray Wylie Hubbard among others. As a sideman, he specialized in lap steel guitar. After being asked to play dobro in various rock bands, he had a luthier design an instrument with the square neck and high action of a lap steel with electric parts, that he could play standing up. The instrument is now called "The Plank". Among artists playing instruments with this design is Megan Lovell of Larkin Poe.

Early in his career, Plankenhorn released an album produced by Gurf Morlix (who also works with Ray Wylie Hubbard) that he would sell at shows, but as an in demand as a sideman, he didn't have much time to promote his own music. He's now made that switch to calling his own shots. His fourth full-length album, Lost at Sea, came out last fall. It was produced by sought after producer/singer/songwriter Colin Linden, a member of the classic Canadian band Blackie and the Rodeo Kings who plays and sings on several tracks.

The title track to Lost at Sea, with it's ocean-side, soul-searching theme has drawn comparisons to Jimmy Buffett. The lead off track Bird Out on 9th, is a metaphor for the migratory nature of a touring musician.

Juggling Sand has the feel of an early-'70s Rolling Stones or Leon Russell tune and talks about the futility of holding onto a failing relationship. There's a blue collar, Americana feel to Flat Tire and Do A Little Dancing that both sound like the kind of song you may find on a Todd Snider album.

Hear Jeff Plankenhorn in a JPR Live Session this Friday at noon on your FM dial or by clicking the orange "play" button at the top of the page. Find it later as a podcast wherever you get your podcasts.

JPR Live Sessions is a series of live in-studio music performances and conversations with artists from many different genres. The series is hosted by JPR Open Air hosts Dave Jackson and Danielle Kelly. Recorded in JPR's Steve Nelson Performance Studio, roughly 600 artists have appeared on the series, ranging from Charley Crockett, Amy Ray, Lukas Nelson, Colin Hay and Rosanne Cash to OK Go, Bela Fleck and Jeff Bridges.
