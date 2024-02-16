Upcoming JPR Live Session: Dylan LeBlanc | Friday 3/1 at Noon

Join us this Friday for a JPR Live Session with Dylan LeBlanc and his band. They stopped by during the west coast leg of their tour in support of the new album Coyote.

Hear some live tunes and his conversation with Danielle Kelly discussing the new album, his career and, he give us some insight into how his life is reflected in his music.

Join us this Friday as Dylan LeBlanc returns for a new JPR Live Session. Find it streaming here and on your FM dial right after the news at noon on the Rhythm and News Service of JPR. Later find the podcast wherever you get your podcasts.

JPR Live Sessions is a series of live in-studio music performances and conversations with artists from many different genres. The series is hosted by JPR Open Air hosts Dave Jackson and Danielle Kelly. Recorded in JPR's Steve Nelson Performance Studio, roughly 600 artists have appeared on the series, ranging from Charley Crockett, Amy Ray, Lukas Nelson, Colin Hay and Rosanne Cash to OK Go, Bela Fleck and Jeff Bridges.