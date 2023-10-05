JPR Interview: Get to know Shane Smith of Shane Smith and the Saints

After about a decade recording and touring, Shane Smith and the Saints got a career changing boost when Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan personally selected its song All I Need Is You for use in the show.

We spoke with Shane by phone ahead of the band's concert at the Cascade Theatre in Redding this Saturday night, October 7th.

The Saints have a reputation as a high-energy live act with great four-part harmonies. Smith himself is a fan of fellow Lone Star songwriters like Chris Stapleton and Ray Wylie Hubbard.

Hear him talk about his influences, his appreciation for the work of Taylor Sheridan and a brand new single - The Greys Between, in this conversation.

Find tickets to the show at the Cascade Theatre website or by calling the box office at 530-243-8877.