© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

JPR Interview: Get to know Shane Smith of Shane Smith and the Saints

Jefferson Public Radio | By Dave Jackson
Published October 5, 2023 at 1:16 PM PDT
Shane Smith and the Saints
Shane Smith
Shane Smith and the Saints

The Texas-based singer-songwriter and his band got a big break last year when they were featured on the hit TV series Yellowstone.

After about a decade recording and touring, Shane Smith and the Saints got a career changing boost when Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan personally selected its song All I Need Is You for use in the show.

We spoke with Shane by phone ahead of the band's concert at the Cascade Theatre in Redding this Saturday night, October 7th.

The Saints have a reputation as a high-energy live act with great four-part harmonies. Smith himself is a fan of fellow Lone Star songwriters like Chris Stapleton and Ray Wylie Hubbard.

Hear him talk about his influences, his appreciation for the work of Taylor Sheridan and a brand new single - The Greys Between, in this conversation.

Find tickets to the show at the Cascade Theatre website or by calling the box office at 530-243-8877.

Tags
JPR Music JPR Music
Dave Jackson
Dave Jackson curates the music on JPR's Rhythm and News Service, manages music staff and hosts Open Air, JPR's hand-picked house blend of music. He loves discovering great new music and sharing it.
See stories by Dave Jackson
Become a Sustainer! Your regular monthly contribution supports JPR's local journalism ... and all our music and cultural programming. Thank you!
Contribute Now