Upcoming JPR Live Sessions: Matt Andersen, Larkin Poe & John Craigie

Matt Andersen - February 10 at Noon

Matt Andersen has a dynamic, soulful voice and great guitar chops. The Canadian singer-songwriter makes his first appearance in the The Steve Nelson Performance Studio. You heard his solo, acoustic release House to House, last year on Open Air.

Larkin Poe - February 17 at Noon

Singer and guitarist, Megan Lovell and her slide guitar playing sister Rebecca play high octane southern inspired rock and blues. They're touring behind their new album Blood Harmony.

John Craigie - February 24 at Noon

Portland based singer-songwriter and masterful story-teller, John Craigie spoke with Danielle Kelly and played some tunes from his latest release Mermaid Salt. He's performing at the Cascade Theatre in Redding on March 2nd.

You can find past JPR Live Sessions at Spotify, Stitcher and Apple Podcasts.