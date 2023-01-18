Upcoming JPR Live Session| Melissa Carper

Dubbed affectionately as HillBillie Holiday by friend and collaborator Chris Scruggs, Melissa Carper's music is broad spectrum retro-Americana. From country and Texas swing to rock-a-billy and old school jazz, Carper plays from the heart with humility and and underlying sense of humor throughout.

Born in Nebraska and now living on a farm in Texas, she began playing bass at on early age and performed in her family band with her mother on lead vocals. She and her partner, fiddler Rebecca Patek played as The Buffalo Gals Band and part of Sad Daddy.

For the new record, Ramblin' Soul, she says, “I had a handful of songs about rambling around and living a free life that I wanted to weave through the album,” Carper recalls. “I wrote the title track driving back home to Texas, and it felt like the seeds of the next album were planted.”

“Melissa Carper is one of the greatest classic golden era country singers and composers of this generation. A new batch of songs from Melissa Carper is something to smile and rub your hands together about like waiting for permission to cut into an apple pie.”

— Saving Country Music

Join us Wednesday @ 2pm for a JPR Live Session with Melissa Carper in advance of her sold out show at La Baguette in Ashland.

