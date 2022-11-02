© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
JPR Music

Upcoming JPR Live Session: Martin Sexton | November 7 @ Noon

Jefferson Public Radio | By Dave Jackson
Published November 2, 2022 at 12:57 PM PDT
Sexton.jpg

Martin Sexton's dynamic, soulful voice ranges from tenor to a gorgeous falsetto. His always positive message resonates with audiences, especially during challenging times. An Open Air favorite, this is his third JPR Live Session.

Join us for a JPR Live Session with singer-songwriter Martin Sexton on November 7 at Noon.

Originally from Syracuse, Martin Sexton got his musical start busking in Boston in the late 1980s. He credits his time playing on the streets with developing his chops as a performer. In 1994, he won the National Academy of Songwriters Artist of the Year Award. His first release was a self-recorded cassette from 1990 that sold 15,000 copies before being reissued.

His most recent release was a pandemic recording—an EP of hopeful songs called 2020 Vision which he recorded at his cabin in upstate New York.

Martin Sexton is touring on the West Coast – Performing November 5 at the Historic Ashland Armory, November 6 in Arcata at the Arcata Theatre Lounge and November 9 at the Cascade Theatre in Redding. Tickets for the Redding show are available at cascadetheatre.org.

Hear him in a JPR Live session on Monday, November 7 at noon on Open Air, and find the podcast later at ijpr.org, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.

JPR Music
Dave Jackson
Dave Jackson curates the music on JPR's Rhythm and News Service, manages music staff and hosts Open Air, JPR's hand-picked house blend of music. He loves discovering great new music and sharing it.
See stories by Dave Jackson
Print
Your support is vital to JPR's ability to cover regional issues, and bring you fact-based news.
Contribute Now