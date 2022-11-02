Upcoming JPR Live Session: Martin Sexton | November 7 @ Noon

Join us for a JPR Live Session with singer-songwriter Martin Sexton on November 7 at Noon.

Originally from Syracuse, Martin Sexton got his musical start busking in Boston in the late 1980s. He credits his time playing on the streets with developing his chops as a performer. In 1994, he won the National Academy of Songwriters Artist of the Year Award. His first release was a self-recorded cassette from 1990 that sold 15,000 copies before being reissued.

His most recent release was a pandemic recording—an EP of hopeful songs called 2020 Vision which he recorded at his cabin in upstate New York.

Martin Sexton is touring on the West Coast – Performing November 5 at the Historic Ashland Armory, November 6 in Arcata at the Arcata Theatre Lounge and November 9 at the Cascade Theatre in Redding. Tickets for the Redding show are available at cascadetheatre.org.

Hear him in a JPR Live session on Monday, November 7 at noon on Open Air, and find the podcast later at ijpr.org, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.