Upcoming JPR Live Session| Youssoupha Sidibe November 4 @ Noon

Forget what you think you know about the harp. Youssoupha Sidibe is a Senagalese kora player. The harp-like instrument, which looks a little like a cross between a harp and a sitar, provides the perfect backdrop for his joyous voice and uplifting lyrics. Youssoupha has moved beyond traditional kora playing blending it with reggae and western music to create his own unique sound.

Matisyahu says, "... I have performed with him many times ... and we find ourselves on stage together sharing very deep and moving musical improvisations. His melodies are beautiful, his rhythm is engaging, and he is a spiritual man transmitting roots music ..."

Youssoupha Sidibe is performing in Ashland on Friday, November 4 at the Ashland First Methodist Church. Find tickets and more information here. Showtime is 7:30PM.

Hear him in a JPR Live Session at noon on Friday, November 4 on your FM dial or ijpr.org and find JPR Live Session podcasts at Spotify, Stitcher and Apple Podcasts.