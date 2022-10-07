Upcoming JPR Live Session| Grant-Lee Phillips - Wednesday October 12 @ noon

Grant Lee Phillips has been playing music since the late 1980s. In the ‘90s he formed Grant-Lee Buffalo. He had a stint playing the town troubadour on the TV show Gilmore Girls in the 2000’s. He now has 11 solo records under his belt. You’ve heard his latest release All That You Can Dream featured recently on Open Air. It’s a personal yet relatable assessment of life in the age of COVID and the political turmoil we’ve experienced over the last few years. He stopped by to talk about his career, All That You Can Dream, and play some tunes.

Grant-Lee Phillips was accompanied by Jarrod and Clair Dickenson. Jarrod Dickenson is a singer/songwriter originally from Waco, TX. He now calls Nashville home. His new album is expected out in February of next year. Hear Jarrod and Clair play one of Jarrod's originals and then they join Grant-Lee Phillips for one of his.

Hear Grant-Lee Phillips and Jarrod Dickenson in a JPR Live Session Wednesday at noon on Open Air. Hear it live on your FM dial or online at ijpr.org. JPR Live Sessions podcasts are available at Spotify, Stitcher and Apple Podcasts.

